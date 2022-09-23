 
world
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Reuters

Poland distributes iodine pills as fears grow over Ukraine nuclear plant

By
Reuters

Friday Sep 23, 2022

A Russian all-terrain armoured vehicle is parked outside the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, September 1, 2022. — Reuters
A Russian all-terrain armoured vehicle is parked outside the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, September 1, 2022. — Reuters

  • Iodine protects body in case of radioactive exposure.
  • Vladimir Putin has threatened to used nuclear weapons.
  • Poland concerned about fighting around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

WARSAW: Poland, concerned about fighting around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, has distributed iodine tablets to regional fire departments to give to people in the event of radioactive exposure, a deputy minister said on Thursday.

Iodine is considered a way of protecting the body against conditions such as thyroid cancer in case of radioactive exposure.

Shelling at the site of Zaporizhzhia — Europe's biggest nuclear power plant — has damaged buildings close to its six reactors and cut power cables, risking a nuclear catastrophe that would affect neighbouring countries. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the shelling around the plant.

"After the media reports about battles near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant we decided... ahead of time to take protective action to distribute iodine," deputy interior minister Blazej Pobozy told private broadcaster Radio Zet.

"I would like to reassure all citizens that these are routine, pre-emptive actions that are to protect us in the event of a situation which... I hope will not happen," he added.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put former Soviet satellite states on edge, and President Vladimir Putin's threat of using nuclear weapons had already sent residents scrambling to stock up on iodine in the war's earlier stages. 

Russia's military fired nine missiles on the city of Zaporizhzhia, hitting a hotel and a power station, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Thursday.

Zaporizhzhia is about 50 km (31 miles) from the nuclear plant of the same name. 

The head of the United Nations atomic agency said on Wednesday he would not abandon a plan to create a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia plant despite Russian plans to mobilise new troops and hold a referendum in the region.

More From World:

Asian coastal cities sinking fast: study

Asian coastal cities sinking fast: study
Iranian army says it will 'confront the enemies' as protests rage

Iranian army says it will 'confront the enemies' as protests rage
Muslim-Hindu tensions in UK: Hindutva as a driving factor

Muslim-Hindu tensions in UK: Hindutva as a driving factor
Israel to sell air defence system to UAE, sources say

Israel to sell air defence system to UAE, sources say
Malala says she'd protest if forced to remove scarf

Malala says she'd protest if forced to remove scarf
US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North

US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North
Iran's Raisi warns against 'acts of chaos' over Mahsa Amini's death

Iran's Raisi warns against 'acts of chaos' over Mahsa Amini's death
Man sets 75-year-old mother ablaze for refusing to give money for liquor

Man sets 75-year-old mother ablaze for refusing to give money for liquor

India generates more than 55% anti-Muslim content on Twitter: study

India generates more than 55% anti-Muslim content on Twitter: study
Indian company announces 11-day mental health break for employees

Indian company announces 11-day mental health break for employees
Man discovers fiancée was married after giving her AED350,000 for wedding

Man discovers fiancée was married after giving her AED350,000 for wedding
Meet the richest 19-year-old in India

Meet the richest 19-year-old in India

Latest

view all