In Pictures: Digital artist imagines Dubai in 2009 film Avatar's alien world

Artist has reconceptualised popular sites like Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Frame, and Museum of the Future on the fictional moon Pandora

Dubai-based Digital artist Jyo John Mulloor is reimagining the city's landmarks.

In March, he launched a series of artwork that showed Dubai full of snow and even lush greenery. With his creative work, he made it to the news and is now gaining a reputation as an artist who can take UAE landmarks to wonderful places.

The newly-opened Museum of the Future.— Jyo John Mulloor via National News

Mulloor said he hoped his artwork would keep residents "cool" during high summer temperatures.



Louvre Abu Dhabi. — Jyo John Mulloor via National News

Before the release of the sequel of the 2009 movie Avatar, which was awarded the film of the decade, Mulloor has again reimagined landmarks. This time, he has taken them to the alien world of Pandora, the moon where the movie was set.

Mulloor has now reconceptualised popular sites like Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Frame, and the Museum of the Future in the universe of Pandora.

he Dubai Metro amid the lush vegetation of Pandora. — Jyo John Mulloor via National News

In the film by James Cameron, still today one of the highest-grossing in history, Pandora is a fictional moon that is rich with minerals. It is a beautiful place full of scenery.

The Dubai photographer has combined the two places.

Museum of the Future with Burj Khalifa in the background imagined in the fictional world of Pandora in 'Avatar'.— Jyo John Mulloor via National News

Burj Khalifa stands tall alongside giant vegetation in Pandora. — Jyo John Mulloor via National News

Mulloor is from India and watched the film when he was just a teenager. "I remember being mesmerised by it at the cinema."

He told The National that he found "each scene breathtaking".

The Dubai Frame amid the vegetation of Pandora.— Jyo John Mulloor via National News

Ain Dubai in the distance, imagined in the world portrayed in the film as a place rich in minerals.— Jyo John Mulloor via National News

The Na'vi people, inhabitants of Pandora, fly across the Dubai skyline.— Jyo John Mulloor via National News

Burj Al Arab amid the fictional moon setting.— Jyo John Mulloor via National News

Mulloor said that he created this art for Avatar fans.

"This is my tribute to the master as a huge fan from Dubai," he added, referring to Cameron.