Friday Sep 23 2022
Prince Harry’s memoir has ‘negativity’ in it, should be scrapped: Expert

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Prince Harry is reportedly delaying the publication of his highly-anticipated memoir due to the Queen’s death, but a royal expert believes the Duke of Sussex should scrap the project instead.

The demands came from royal expert Sandro Monetti, who recently told Express UK that Prince Harry should try and mend his rift with the royal family by getting rid of his book.

“My big worry is the Harry book. You don't get an advance as big as that unless there's going to be some negativity in it, that's just the way publishing and the media works,” said Monetti.

He further added: “Harry should pulp all those copies of the book and abandon the project. I know it has been delayed but I don't see how shortly after the death of the Queen and ahead of his father's coronation it helps.”

“But if there's a particular thing that he wants to get off his chest, he can do it. It will be fascinating to watch,” Monetti continued.

He also shared: “Those beautiful pictures of Meghan, Harry, William and Kate together mourning with the others...I hope we aren't looking back at them in the future and thinking 'look how good it was before the book came out'.”

