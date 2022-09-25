 
pakistan
Sunday Sep 25 2022
Man killed, two hurt in Karachi incidents

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

The firing incidents that took place in Karachi claimed the life of a man and caused injuries to two others, including a traffic constable, Geo News reported Sunday.

A man was killed when two motorcyclists opened fire in the Awami Markaz neighborhood of the city. The deceased's companion, who was in the same car as him, fled away following the incident. 

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Affan. His body has been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for postmortem.

In a separate incident on Kashmir Road, a person sustained injuries while resisting a robbery attempt. Another violent incident occurred close to the Jinnah bridge of the West Wharf in the old city area, where a traffic constable was shot and injured.

The citizens of Buffer Zone captured a dacoit who was allegedly found robbing the locals. One of the bandits was lynched to death and the other was seriously injured. 

Decision on homecoming with PM Shehbaz today: Dar

Imran Khan once again skips announcement of protest date

It is between Imran, establishment to reconcile severed relations: President Alvi

PM Shehbaz’s purported audio regarding Maryam Nawaz’s son-in-law leaked

Police arrest noted journalist Ayaz Amir in Canadian national murder case

Given right price, Pakistan might import wheat from Russia: PM Shehbaz

Govt has 'more security than needed' to deal with PTI's protest: Rana Sanaullah

PTI MNAs to return to parliament 'if US cipher is investigated': Imran Khan

Crux of my speech was to warn world of what stares humanity in the face: PM Shehbaz

NAB to probe corruption in Peshawar's BRT project

Ishaq Dar to assume charge on Tuesday as finance minister, PM Shehbaz, Nawaz decide

Plea to arrest journalist Ayaz Amir, wife accepted in Canadian national murder case

