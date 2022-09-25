 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle kept nanny under wraps over her 'escape plan' with Archie

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kept mum over their six-week break from royal duties back in 2019.

The couple, who jetted off on a private plane in November, did not disclose the holiday destination to son Archie's nanny until they were up in the air.

Author Valentine Low in his book 'Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown', shares the Sussexes did not want anybody to know they had left for Canada.

"When Harry and Meghan went to Canada for their six-week break in November 2019, their escape plans were already laid, amid the greatest secrecy.

"Meghan would not even tell their nanny, Lorren, where they were going.

"According to one source, she did not know where they were going until the plane — a private jet — was in the air." 

