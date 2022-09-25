 
Meghan Markle 'surprised' Queen Elizabeth on her wedding day

Late Queen Elizabeth II had reservations about the pure white dress Meghan Markle donned when she tied the knot to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.

Apparently, Meghan broke royal tradition on her wedding day, leaving Queen Elizabeth ‘surprised’.

Royal expert Richard Eden, quoting Queen Elizabeth’s cousin late Lady Elizabeth Anson, in his article for Mail Plus, says “The run-up to the wedding was really very difficult for the Queen.

"She was very upset by how Harry had behaved and some of his demands and the way he went about things his own way.

"I remember her being rather upset by how beastly Harry was being. Their relationship was quite badly damaged by it all."

Citing a source, Eden further said, “The Queen was surprised that Meghan wore pure white on her wedding day. Perhaps it’s a generational thing, but she believes if you’ve been married before, you wear off-white on your wedding day, which is what the Duchess of Cornwall did.”

