Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash

Darryl Morris, a TalkTV host, clashed with caller Valerie during his show on Sunday morning after the guest took a jibe at Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, saying "she's a bare-faced liar".



The host invited viewers to call in to share their views on the Duchess of Sussex and why the UK is "obsessed" with her.

However, the presenter stepped in to defend Archie and Lilibet's mom after Valerie from West Lothian launched into a rant about the former Suits star.

Darryl proceeded to speak with his first caller Valerie about her thoughts on Meghan.

"It's not so much about being anti-Meghan," she admitted while explaining she watched Harry and William's mum and dad get married.

"Meghan, she doesn't bring anything good," the caller continued as Darryl asked her what she meant.

"We welcomed her with open arms because she married Harry," Valerie added as the host hit back: "Well her argument was that she wasn't welcomed with open arms.

"You may feel like that, Valerie, and good for you."

The caller went on to discuss Meghan's family life, claiming the royal isn't happy with hers.

"Just because she doesn't have her family around her, doesn't mean to say Harry has to have no family either."

"Has she said that?" the host interrupted as Valerie replied: "It seems to be that way."

Darryl said, trying to stay on topic: "I fall into this trap where I sort of become pro-Meghan, and I end up arguing in favour of Meghan as we try to navigate our way through the reasons why the UK are obsessed with Meghan.

"What it seems like you're telling me, Valerie is that in your mind you feel as though she has changed the dynamic of the institution."

The caller continued to launch into another rant about the Oprah Winfrey interview, claiming Meghan said she didn't know who Harry was.

"But then she said Diana was one of her favourite people," she fumed. "How can Diana be her favourite people when she didn't know who Harry was?"

"She's a bare-faced liar," the caller later raged.