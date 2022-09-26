 
entertainment
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash

Darryl Morris, a TalkTV host, clashed with caller Valerie during his show on Sunday morning after the guest took a jibe at Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, saying "she's a bare-faced liar".

The host  invited viewers to call in to share their views on the Duchess of Sussex and why the UK is "obsessed" with her.

However, the presenter stepped in to defend Archie and Lilibet's mom after Valerie from West Lothian launched into a rant about the former Suits star.

Darryl proceeded to speak with his first caller Valerie about her thoughts on Meghan.

"It's not so much about being anti-Meghan," she admitted while explaining she watched Harry and William's mum and dad get married.

"Meghan, she doesn't bring anything good," the caller continued as Darryl asked her what she meant.

"We welcomed her with open arms because she married Harry," Valerie added as the host hit back: "Well her argument was that she wasn't welcomed with open arms.

"You may feel like that, Valerie, and good for you."

The caller went on to discuss Meghan's family life, claiming the royal isn't happy with hers.

"Just because she doesn't have her family around her, doesn't mean to say Harry has to have no family either."

"Has she said that?" the host interrupted as Valerie replied: "It seems to be that way."

Darryl said, trying to stay on topic: "I fall into this trap where I sort of become pro-Meghan, and I end up arguing in favour of Meghan as we try to navigate our way through the reasons why the UK are obsessed with Meghan.

"What it seems like you're telling me, Valerie is that in your mind you feel as though she has changed the dynamic of the institution."

The caller continued to launch into another rant about the Oprah Winfrey interview, claiming Meghan said she didn't know who Harry was.

"But then she said Diana was one of her favourite people," she fumed. "How can Diana be her favourite people when she didn't know who Harry was?"

"She's a bare-faced liar," the caller later raged.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Kate's children give birth to questions with their gestures at Queen's funeral

Prince William and Kate's children give birth to questions with their gestures at Queen's funeral
Mark Hamill on 'Star Wars' role as lead: 'Was not ready for this'

Mark Hamill on 'Star Wars' role as lead: 'Was not ready for this'
Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she departs Dolce & Gabbana collaboration show with kids

Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she departs Dolce & Gabbana collaboration show with kids

James Earl Jones, 'voice behind Darth Vader' calls it a day: Report

James Earl Jones, 'voice behind Darth Vader' calls it a day: Report

Priyanka Chopra puts on loved-up display with husband Nick Jonas at Global Citizen concert

Priyanka Chopra puts on loved-up display with husband Nick Jonas at Global Citizen concert

Meghan Markle told 'in-laws are never easy', royals are going 'out of way' to help

Meghan Markle told 'in-laws are never easy', royals are going 'out of way' to help
Victoria Beckham spotted with husband David after Nicola Peltz's claims designer ghosted her

Victoria Beckham spotted with husband David after Nicola Peltz's claims designer ghosted her
Prince Harry sent ‘horrible emails’ to aides for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry sent ‘horrible emails’ to aides for Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth was ‘never the same’ after Prince Philip’s death: ‘Died of a broken heart’

Queen Elizabeth was ‘never the same’ after Prince Philip’s death: ‘Died of a broken heart’
Backlash over Neha Kakkar's recently released song 'O Sajna': Checkout

Backlash over Neha Kakkar's recently released song 'O Sajna': Checkout
Ana de Armas oozes glamour in gold crop top at premiere of her film ‘Blonde’

Ana de Armas oozes glamour in gold crop top at premiere of her film ‘Blonde’
Kim Kardashian knows she’s ‘capable of being in love again’ after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian knows she’s ‘capable of being in love again’ after Pete Davidson split

Latest

view all