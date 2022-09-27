Imran Khan lauds CM Elahi over new anti-drug law

Chairman PTI Imran Khan meeting Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi at the CM House, Lahore on September 26, 2022. Screengrab of a Twitter video

Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), praised Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, for his efforts to pass legislation outlawing the use of drugs in educational institutions.

The PTI chief held a meeting with the Punjab CM at the CM House in Lahore for two hours. The two leaders gave the final touches to the power-sharing issues in the meeting. The two also agreed to tackle every political challenge together.

According to sources present at the meeting, Imran Khan commended Elahi for efficiently running the government's affairs. The former prime minister hailed the CM's effort to bring new legislation for purging educational institutions of drugs.

"Well done, Chaudhry Sb! This initiative to save younger generations from destruction will always be remembered," he said.

According to sources, Pervaiz Elahi told the PTI chief that the World Bank has also assured to provide funds for the anti-narcotics project.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that the new audio leaks have unmasked the real face of the PML-N's so-called leadership once again.