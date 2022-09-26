PTI seeks probe into audio leaks, claims govt trying to purchase data from hacker

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on September 26, 2022. — YouTube/Geo News screengrab

Fawad Chaudhry claims audio of 340 hours leaked.

He terms government's response as "absurd".

"An investigation should be launched into the matter."

ISLAMABAD: The PTI demanded on Monday that the authorities investigate the audio leaks purportedly coming out of PM House as the party claimed that the government was trying to purchase the [stolen] data from a hacker to secure it.



Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said earlier that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an investigation into the audio leaks allegedly from PM House that feature government officials.

Security at PM House was called into question by the PTI – the biggest opposition party — after purported audio clips featuring government officials surfaced last week.

In a press conference, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, quoting the alleged hacker, said that they have not yet leaked an "explosive" audio.

"To date, the PM Office has not released a statement on the audio leaks. There are reports that the government is in talks with the hacker to secure the data," the PTI leader said.

The former federal minister claimed that audio of 340 hours was leaked and no one batted an eye despite the PTI government equipping relevant authorities with the latest technology.

"Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office is not safe when it comes to cybersecurity and we condemn this. An investigation should be launched into the matter," he demanded.

The former federal minister said two government officials — Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb — had given statements in response to the audio leak, but they were "absurd".

The latest and second leaked audio that had gone viral on social media — allegedly featuring PM Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others — contains a discussion regarding PTI’s resignations.

In it, PML-N leaders can allegedly be heard giving their opinions over PTI’s resignations. They are also talking about London's permission to accept the resignations.

Before that, another leaked audio had gone viral on social media — allegedly featuring PM Shehbaz — containing a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.

'Nothing to worry about'

In an interview on Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan', the interior minister said a probe had been ordered into the issue and all agencies will be part of it.

But he said there was "nothing to worry about" over phone tapping as it was common in the world.

“It portrays a better image of the government about governance and fair play,” he added.

He said it was premature to claim the security of PM House had been breached. “However, it will be a serious issue if a spying device is found at PM House."

In a separate statement, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that there was nothing illegal in the purported leaked audio, as a result, it caused "pain" to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“No anti-Pakistan conspiracy was found in this audio as was revealed in the leaked conversation of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin with the provincial ministers of the PTI governments,” she maintained.