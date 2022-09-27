 
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
Iranian sisters sing Persian version of 'Bella Ciao' amid anti-hijab protests

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Irani sisters sing Persian version of 'Bella Ciao' amid anti-hijab protests. — Screengrab via Insatgram

A Persian version of a revolutionary Italian folk song "Bella Ciao" recorded by Iranian sisters in response to Mahsa Amini's death is taking the internet by storm.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died due to alleged police brutality for not wearing the hijab correctly. 

Many streets of the country are full of demonstrators protesting against the young woman's death and the morality police that ensure people follow the country's strict dress code for women, several media outlets reported.

A plethora of Iranian women have burnt their hijabs and chopped their hair publicly, videos on social media showed.

Amid these protests, the worst the country has faced since 2019, two Iranian sisters Samin and Behin Bolouri, recorded the Persian version of Bella Ciao and uploaded it on Instagram.

The translated version of the caption read: "We are not awake until tomorrow."

The video has garnered over five million views and more than 216,800 likes. Social media users have supported the sisters in the comment section, saying they got "goosebumps".

"Finally! the meaningful song is going where it belongs," one user said.

At least 70 people have died in protests and over 1,200 have been arrested following Amini's death.

