Wednesday Sep 28 2022
Creator of 'Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight talks on the return of the show with new creative team

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

The thrilling crime series Peaky Blinders might continue with a new storyline in future.

The creator of the popular crime-thriller series Peaky Blinders hinted at the continuation of the series on Tuesday at the world premiere of a new Peaky Blinders dance show at the Birmingham Hippodrome called The Redemption of Thomas Shelby.

The director told BBC's Midlands Today on Tuesday, it could continue with "possible new stories into the 50s".

For those unversed, the series has been concluded with the sixth season that aired in April 2022, but Mr. Knight said, "If there is an appetite for the world then it will continue."

He further revealed he planned to "hand over the baton" of writing after the Peaky Blinders film was released in 2024.

The Filming for that is expected to begin in the studio at Digbeth Birmingham in early 2023.

The crime series was first aired on BBC Two in September 2013, the ratings of the show quickly went up to more than two million for the first series and over four million by series four.

For the unversed, the streaming giant Netflix has held the exclusive international distribution rights of the series since September 2014, with new seasons arriving roughly every year. 

