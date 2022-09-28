King Charles ‘didn’t differentiate’ between Prince Harry, William at Queen’s death

file footage

King Charles III reportedly didn’t differentiate between his sons Prince Harry and Prince William when informing them about the death of Queen Elizabeth, with a source saying that he called both of them at the grave moment.



A source quoted by The Telegraph revealed that the newly crowned King Charles had phoned both Prince William and Harry as it became clear that the Queen would pass away at Balmoral, urging them to travel to Scotland immediately.

Rubbishing claims that Charles called William first, causing Harry to reach late, the insider said: “There was no difference in those calls. This is a father and his much-loved sons.”

The comment came after it was reported earlier this month that Prince Harry reached Balmoral hours after the Queen’s death at Balmoral, Scotland on September 8, 2022.