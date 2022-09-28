This 12-year-old is believed to be youngest university-going student

12-year-old Adam El Rafey. — National News

DUBAI: A 12-year-old is the youngest kid to be admitted to a university in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The youngest ever matriculate, Adam El Rafey, is a freshman at the University of Wollongong.

Rafey is currently studying at the Jumeirah English Speaking School and he will study a media course at the university, according to UAE News.

The 12-year-old has been attending primary and secondary schools simultaneously since he was in the fourth grade. He studies advanced physics, chemistry and biology with students who are four to six years older than him.

The youngest university-going student believes that people shouldn't be assessed by their age but by their ability.

He is also one of the youngest TEDx speakers in the world and he has talked about reforming the traditional system.

“I'm super happy that the changes are being made on the subjects that I'm most passionate about. I'm so, so excited that things are finally happening,” he said.

Future Minds Network — which is an Australian organisation — named Rafey as of the world's top 25 young pioneers and innovators in December last year.