Wednesday Sep 28 2022
Lt General Anil Chauhan becomes India's second chief of defence staff

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Lt General Anil Chauhan (retd). — India Today
Lt General Anil Chauhan (retd) has been appointed as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India by the country's federal government, reported India Today.

Commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981, he is the second person to hold this post after General Bipin Rawat.

Chauhan will also be serving as the Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs. 

Student of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, as Major General, he commanded an Infantry Division in a critical area. 

When he was promoted to Lieutenant General, he lead a corps in the North East.

He retired from service in 2021 after becoming the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command in 2019.

He will now be the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

