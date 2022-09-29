 
world
Thursday Sep 29 2022
By
Reuters

Fourth leak found on Nord Stream pipelines, Swedish coast guard says

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Pipes at the landfall facilities of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022.— Reuters
  • Fourth gas leak reported on Nord Stream pipelines.
  • Gas has been spewing out in Baltic Sea since Monday's ruptures.
  • EU suspects sabotage behind gas leaks.

Sweden's coast guard discovered a fourth gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines earlier this week, a spokesperson told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.

The European Union suspects sabotage was behind the gas leaks on the subsea Russian pipelines to Europe and has promised a "robust" response to any intentional disruption of its energy infrastructure.

"Two of these four are in Sweden's exclusive economic zone," coast guard spokesperson Jenny Larsson told the paper late on Wednesday. The other two breaches are in the Danish exclusive economic zone.

The coast guard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Thursday.

While neither pipeline was in use at the time of the suspected blasts, they were filled with gas that has been spewing out in the Baltic Sea since Monday's ruptures.

The fourth leak was on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, in close proximity to a larger hole found on the nearby Nord Stream 1, the Swedish coast guard said.

This week, Danish authorities reported one hole in each of the two pipeline sections in their waters.

