Thursday Sep 29 2022
WATCH: Mufti Menk expresses fondness for Pakistani tea

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Zimbabwean Islamic scholar Ismail ibn Musa Menk. — Instagram
Zimbabwean Islamic scholar Ismail ibn Musa Menk, who is currently in Pakistan to help the flood victims, has become fond of Pakistani tea. 

In a video going viral on social media, Mufti Menk could be seen holding a cup of tea while appreciating its taste.

Mufti Menk said that he is staying at a hotel on the highway and is drinking tea from the Super Madina restaurant. 

Speaking about Pakistan and its people, the scholar said that the people are very welcoming. "The culture and the places here are very beautiful," he added. 

On his visit to Pakistan, the Islamic scholar visited parts of Sindh, which is the most affected province. He noted that the situation is "unimaginable" and called on the people to donate as much as possible to cushion the plight of the people.

"Please, do whatever you can with any reliable charity or partner for those affected. We will have to assist for the next few YEARS," Menk said, as Pakistan moves towards the rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

Menk said he visited Pakistan with just one intention: to reach out by delivering some aid and creating further awareness about the plight of the millions who've been affected by the devastating floods. 

