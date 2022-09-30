 
pakistan
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Khan says Dar bankrupted Pakistan every time

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Chairman PTI Imran Khan. — Facebook PTI
Chairman PTI Imran Khan. — Facebook PTI

  • CEC of Pakistan is an electoral fraud, says Imran Khan.
  • Will not accept Ishaq Dar silently, he says.
  • Nation should be ready for protest call, says Imran.

MUZAFFARABAD: Chairman PTI Imran Khan on Thursday said every time Ishaq Dar became the finance minister, he bankrupted the country.

“If we accepted him silently, then we’d be no different from sheep and goats,” Khan hollered through the powerful speakers while addressing a swelling rally in Muzaffarabad.

This is the fourth time Dar, 72, has taken the helms of the country’s financial and economic affairs. His appointment comes at a time devastating floods have killed more than 1,600 people and destroyed homes, crops, roads and rail networks, taking the tally of total losses above $30 billion dollars.

In his fourth time in the job, the chartered accountant is facing a balance of payment crisis, foreign reserves that cover barely a month's imports, historic lows in the rupee, inflation exceeding 27 percent and the aftermath of devastating floods.

Moving forward, Khan told his cohorts that currently PTI was busy making preparations [for their countrywide protests] and would very soon give a call to the nation.

The PTI leader also lambasted the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) during his fiery public speech.

“The CEC of Pakistan is an electoral fraud. The nation will not forgive him.”

The former prime minister warned the CEC to resign or face litigation.

More From Pakistan:

'I had rested my case with Allah': Nawaz on daughter's acquittal in Avenfield reference

'I had rested my case with Allah': Nawaz on daughter's acquittal in Avenfield reference
Parliament approves country’s largest initiative of 'Living Indus': Sherry Rehman

Parliament approves country’s largest initiative of 'Living Indus': Sherry Rehman
The three-month turbulent marriage between Sarah Inam and Shahnawaz Amir

The three-month turbulent marriage between Sarah Inam and Shahnawaz Amir
Uzbek govt sends another humanitarian aid cargo to Pakistan

Uzbek govt sends another humanitarian aid cargo to Pakistan
Pakistan, China agree on early launch of ML-1 project

Pakistan, China agree on early launch of ML-1 project
HEC hosts send-off ceremony for students proceeding to Chinese universities on scholarship

HEC hosts send-off ceremony for students proceeding to Chinese universities on scholarship
WATCH: Mufti Menk expresses fondness for Pakistani tea

WATCH: Mufti Menk expresses fondness for Pakistani tea

‘Level of trauma is severe’: Angelina Jolie reflects over her Pakistan visit

‘Level of trauma is severe’: Angelina Jolie reflects over her Pakistan visit

Engine fault forces British Airways flight back to Islamabad

Engine fault forces British Airways flight back to Islamabad
'Real reason behind Imran's ouster,' PTI responds to Maryam's acquittal

'Real reason behind Imran's ouster,' PTI responds to Maryam's acquittal

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, husband Safdar in Avenfield reference

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, husband Safdar in Avenfield reference
Terrorism case lodged after attack on Chinese dental clinic in Karachi

Terrorism case lodged after attack on Chinese dental clinic in Karachi

Latest

view all