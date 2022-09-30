 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin in legal trouble for fatal 'Rust' shooting, again?

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Alec Baldwin in legal trouble for fatal Rust shooting, again?
Alec Baldwin in legal trouble for fatal 'Rust' shooting, again? 

Alec Baldwin has landed himself in trouble as he may face criminal charges from the incident of shooting on the set of Rust, as per The LA Times.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, the new district attorney of New Mexico, is seeking criminal charges against as many as four people, including Mission Impossible actor, in link with the incident of the previous year on the set of Rust that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while injured director Joel Souza.

Further, the district attorney's office is mulling frame charges, including homicide and gun violations.

"One of the possible defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin," the district attorney wrote in a letter dated Aug. 30 and viewed by The Times.

The emergency request for funding could not wait until the next legislative session because "the evidence has just been returned, the state is ready to make charging decisions in the 'Rust' case," she wrote.

Alec Baldwin constantly denied culpability in the shooting.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, Prince William get ‘closer’ after Megxit

King Charles, Prince William get ‘closer’ after Megxit
Khloe Kardashian was secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson for nine months?

Khloe Kardashian was secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson for nine months?
Prince Nikolai ‘very confused’ as Danish Queen strips him of royal title

Prince Nikolai ‘very confused’ as Danish Queen strips him of royal title
Meghan Markle branded 'stupid' for making Camilla feel 'boring': 'Buffer is gone'

Meghan Markle branded 'stupid' for making Camilla feel 'boring': 'Buffer is gone'
Angelina Jolie praises ‘brave’ women of Iran amid widespread protests

Angelina Jolie praises ‘brave’ women of Iran amid widespread protests
Arnold Schwarzenegger vows to battle ‘hate’ in visit to Poland

Arnold Schwarzenegger vows to battle ‘hate’ in visit to Poland
King Charles receives disappointing news

King Charles receives disappointing news
Top 10 must-watch trending TV shows & movies on Netflix

Top 10 must-watch trending TV shows & movies on Netflix
Camilla fed up of Meghan Markle 'endless trouble', branded her 'that minx'

Camilla fed up of Meghan Markle 'endless trouble', branded her 'that minx'
Jennifer Aniston wows fans in grey knit sweater and jeans on sets of ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston wows fans in grey knit sweater and jeans on sets of ‘The Morning Show’

Latest

view all