Alec Baldwin in legal trouble for fatal 'Rust' shooting, again?

Alec Baldwin has landed himself in trouble as he may face criminal charges from the incident of shooting on the set of Rust, as per The LA Times.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, the new district attorney of New Mexico, is seeking criminal charges against as many as four people, including Mission Impossible actor, in link with the incident of the previous year on the set of Rust that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while injured director Joel Souza.

Further, the district attorney's office is mulling frame charges, including homicide and gun violations.

"One of the possible defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin," the district attorney wrote in a letter dated Aug. 30 and viewed by The Times.

The emergency request for funding could not wait until the next legislative session because "the evidence has just been returned, the state is ready to make charging decisions in the 'Rust' case," she wrote.

Alec Baldwin constantly denied culpability in the shooting.