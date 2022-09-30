 
world
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Reuters

Blast at education institute in Afghan capital kills 19

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Representational image of a site of an explosion in Afghan capital, Kabul. — Reuters/File
  • Suicide attack at education institute in Afghan capital of Kabul kills 19.
  • Many of those living in western area where blast occurred are Hazara.
  • Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran says attack took place at an education institute where an entrance exam was taking place.

KABUL: A suicide attack at an education institute in the Afghan capital of Kabul killed 19 people and wounded dozens, police said on Friday, September 30, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Many of those living in the western area where the blast occurred are Hazara, an ethnic minority targeted in past attacks launched by militant group Daesh, among others.

Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said that 27 people had also been injured in the attack, revising the number of wounded down slightly from the 29 announced earlier.

He said the attack took place at an education institute where an entrance exam was taking place. Schools are normally closed in Afghanistan on Fridays.

Attacking civilian targets proves the enemy’s inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards,” he said, without specifying who they believed was behind the attack.

Since taking over Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have emphasised that they are securing the nation following decades of war, but recent months have seen a series of blasts at mosques and civilian areas.

Teenage students were among the 24 people killed in a 2020 attack claimed by Daesh at an education centre in west Kabul.

