Friday Sep 30 2022
Khloe Kardashian was secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson for nine months?

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Khloe Kardashian was reportedly engaged to cheater boyfriend Tristan Thompson for about nine months despite claiming that she rejected his proposal.

As per report by Buzzfeed, the reality TV star was betrothed to the NBA player at the time when his paternity scandal broke.

Tristan first popped the question in December 2019 and “revisited the subject of an engagement” a year later in February 2021, according to the outlet.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe made the revelation to her sister Kim Kardashian that Tristan proposed her for marriage but she turned him down.

Now, the reports claim that she accepted the proposal second time around and called off their engagement after discovering that he impregnated Maralee Nichols.

