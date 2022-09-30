 
Sci-Tech
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Tiny robots cure pneumonia in rats

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

A rat under a table. —  Unsplash
A rat under a table. —  Unsplash

In a new scientific breakthrough, scientists used little robots to cure pneumonia in rats.

The "bioinspired microbots" interact with various microbes associated with certain illnesses, said researchers in the journal Nature Materials.

While the technology is not yet launched and is in the proof-of-concept stage right now, experts say that the results of their work are quite promising.

Researchers hope that the technology can be explored more after which it can be effective for humans as well.

Microbots were developed from algae cells and covered with antibiotic nanoparticles made of tiny polymer spheres, reported Science Alert. The tiny warriors were then coated with neutrophils, which are a type of white blood cell.

The coating makes the bots secret spies, allowing the body to accept them as its own. The membrane of these bots fades away naturally over time, meaning they do not have to be removed.

This way treatment goes directly where it needs to. Scientists also found that this method was more effective than intravenous injections.

More From Sci-Tech:

Study shows dinosaur-kiling asteroid hit the moon too

Study shows dinosaur-kiling asteroid hit the moon too
WATCH: In new breakthrough, MIT engineers develop wireless underwater camera

WATCH: In new breakthrough, MIT engineers develop wireless underwater camera

TikTok removes 113 million videos over minor safety, illegal activities

TikTok removes 113 million videos over minor safety, illegal activities
Brands blast Twitter for ads next to child pornography accounts

Brands blast Twitter for ads next to child pornography accounts
WATCH: Robot sets Guinness record by running 100 metres in 24.73 seconds

WATCH: Robot sets Guinness record by running 100 metres in 24.73 seconds
WATCH: NASA's spacecraft slams into asteroid in first planetary defence test

WATCH: NASA's spacecraft slams into asteroid in first planetary defence test
Apple drops plan to boost iPhone production as demand falters

Apple drops plan to boost iPhone production as demand falters
Elon Musk seeks to narrow SEC consent decree, end pre-approval of tweets

Elon Musk seeks to narrow SEC consent decree, end pre-approval of tweets
Elon Musk trolls NASA with picture of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Elon Musk trolls NASA with picture of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock
What new feature has Meta introduced on Facebook, Instagram?

What new feature has Meta introduced on Facebook, Instagram?
Humans have polluted Mars with over 7,000 kg of garbage

Humans have polluted Mars with over 7,000 kg of garbage
Apple CEO Tim Cook praises 9-year-old Indian girl for developing iOS app

Apple CEO Tim Cook praises 9-year-old Indian girl for developing iOS app

Latest

view all