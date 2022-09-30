 
world
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
AFP

Hurricane Ian dumped 10% more rain due to climate change: research

By
AFP

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Floridas west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite. — NOAA/Handout Reuters
Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite. — NOAA/Handout Reuters

  • Climate change increased rainfall from Ian by more than 10%.
  • Ian could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida history. 
  • Scientists say warming is whipping up more powerful cyclones.

PARIS: Climate change increased the rainfall from Hurricane Ian by more than 10%, according to a new quick-fire analysis, as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States devastated parts of Florida.

Ian "could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida history", President Joe Biden said after the storm brought ferocious winds, turned streets into churning rivers that swept away homes and left an unknown number of casualties.

According to rapid and preliminary analysis, human-caused climate change increased the extreme rain that Ian unleashed by over 10%, US scientists said.

"Climate change didn't cause the storm but it did cause it to be wetter," said Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory´s Michael Wehner, one of the scientists behind the new finding.

The researchers compared simulations of today's world, which has warmed nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times, with counterfactual simulations of a world without human-induced climate change.

Wehner said these were "conservative estimates", adding that while they are not peer-reviewed, they are based on methods used in a study on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which was published in April in the journal Nature Communication.

Climate change from emissions of planet-heating greenhouse gases is warming the ocean´s surface and increasing moisture in the atmosphere that fuels hurricanes.

Although the total number of tropical storms, or cyclones, may not increase, scientists say warming is whipping up more powerful cyclones with stronger winds and more precipitation.

"Human-caused climate change is affecting hurricanes in many ways including causing them to intensify faster, be stronger overall, and dump a lot more rain," tweeted climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, who was not involved in the research.

For each degree Celsius of warming, scientists expect the water in the atmosphere to increase by around 7%.

But Wehner said that his research found that storms are "more efficient" at turning the available moisture into rainfall.

Ian swept across Cuba on Tuesday, downing the country's power network, before slamming into the Florida coast on Wednesday as a strong Category 4 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday the now Category 1 storm is expected to bring "life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds" to the Carolinas.

More From World:

Teenager died due to 'negative effects of online content': coroner

Teenager died due to 'negative effects of online content': coroner
This cab driver does not want you to call him 'bhaiyya or uncle'

This cab driver does not want you to call him 'bhaiyya or uncle'

India's tea stall named 'Frustrated Dropout' accepts payment in Bitcoin

India's tea stall named 'Frustrated Dropout' accepts payment in Bitcoin
Man swallows 63 spoons for unknown reasons

Man swallows 63 spoons for unknown reasons
Five things to know about the Nobel prizes

Five things to know about the Nobel prizes
Blast at education institute in Afghan capital kills 19

Blast at education institute in Afghan capital kills 19
Man wins $1 million in lottery after using his birth date as entry number

Man wins $1 million in lottery after using his birth date as entry number
Hurricane Ian: Are there sharks in flooded streets?

Hurricane Ian: Are there sharks in flooded streets?
India's top court gives all women right to abortion

India's top court gives all women right to abortion
Report shows more than 200 environmental activists killed in 2021

Report shows more than 200 environmental activists killed in 2021
Man who stalked colleague more than 300 times accused of killing her

Man who stalked colleague more than 300 times accused of killing her
Australia's largest carbon emitter to exit coal by 2035

Australia's largest carbon emitter to exit coal by 2035

Latest

view all