 
world
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Reuters

Vladimir Putin signs treaties to annex Ukrainian lands

By
Reuters

Friday Sep 30, 2022

People gather in front of screens located near the Kremlin and Red Square before the live broadcast of a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of four Ukraines Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after holding what Russian authorities called referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine that were condemned by Kyiv and governments worldwide, in central Moscow, Russia, September 30, 2022. . — Reuters
People gather in front of screens located near the Kremlin and Red Square before the live broadcast of a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of four Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after holding what Russian authorities called referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine that were condemned by Kyiv and governments worldwide, in central Moscow, Russia, September 30, 2022. . — Reuters

  • Putin signed treaties on Friday to annex four Ukrainian regions.
  • "This is the will of millions of people," he said.
  • US has warned Russia of catastrophic consequences if it uses nuclear weapon.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties on Friday to annex four Ukrainian regions partly occupied by his forces, escalating his seven-month war and taking it into an unpredictable new phase.

"This is the will of millions of people," he said in a speech before hundreds of dignitaries in the St George's Hall of the Kremlin. "People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever."

At a ceremony that Kyiv called a "Kremlin freak show" devoid of legal meaning, Putin delivered a 37-minute diatribe against the West, accusing it of "sheer Satanism", before signing the treaty documents with the Russian-backed heads of the four entities.

They then all clasped hands and chanted "Russia! Russia!" in unison with hundreds of dignitaries, who rose in a standing ovation.

The ceremony took place three days after the completion of hastily staged so-called referendums in which Moscow's proxies in the occupied regions claimed majorities of up to 99% in favour of joining Russia.

Ukraine and Western governments said the votes, announced only 10 days ago, had been conducted at gunpoint and were bogus and illegitimate.

Ukraine, the United States and the head of the United Nations had all said the annexation ceremony would have no legal value.

Putin urged Ukraine to cease military action and return to the negotiating table. Kyiv has vowed to recapture all the lands seized by Russia and said that Russia's decision to annex the territories has destroyed any prospect of talks.

The annexations mean that Russia, which had already seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, now lays claim to some 22% of Ukraine's territory, including parts that it does not control.

The Kremlin leader kept hundreds of assembled dignitaries waiting for 18 minutes before entering the imposing columned hall through a pair of golden doors opened by high-stepping guards, as a fanfare blared.

In his speech, he evoked the memory of Russian heroes from the 18th century to World War Two and repeated familiar accusations against the West, accusing it of colonial practices and recalling the use of nuclear weapons by the United States against Japan, which he called a "precedent", at the end of World War Two.

The hurried annexations mean that the front lines of the war will now run through territory that Russia is declaring as its own and that Putin has said he is ready to defend with nuclear weapons if necessary.

Some Western politicians called that a bluff, something Putin explicitly denied. The United States says it has warned Russia of catastrophic consequences if it does use a nuclear weapon.

More From World:

India to host MotoGP for first time in 2023

India to host MotoGP for first time in 2023
Teenager died due to 'negative effects of online content': coroner

Teenager died due to 'negative effects of online content': coroner
Hurricane Ian dumped 10% more rain due to climate change: research

Hurricane Ian dumped 10% more rain due to climate change: research
This cab driver does not want you to call him 'bhaiyya or uncle'

This cab driver does not want you to call him 'bhaiyya or uncle'

India's tea stall named 'Frustrated Dropout' accepts payment in Bitcoin

India's tea stall named 'Frustrated Dropout' accepts payment in Bitcoin
Man swallows 63 spoons for unknown reasons

Man swallows 63 spoons for unknown reasons
Five things to know about the Nobel prizes

Five things to know about the Nobel prizes
Blast at education institute in Afghan capital kills 19

Blast at education institute in Afghan capital kills 19
Man wins $1 million in lottery after using his birth date as entry number

Man wins $1 million in lottery after using his birth date as entry number
Hurricane Ian: Are there sharks in flooded streets?

Hurricane Ian: Are there sharks in flooded streets?
India's top court gives all women right to abortion

India's top court gives all women right to abortion
Report shows more than 200 environmental activists killed in 2021

Report shows more than 200 environmental activists killed in 2021

Latest

view all