UAE diplomat urges increased help for flood victims

The Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Karachi, Bakhit Atiq al-Rumiti. File photo
The Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Karachi, Bakhit Atiq al-Rumiti, said the flash floods wreaked havoc on the people of Sindh and Balochistan.

The UAE consul general met with the business community on Friday. Talking to the city's business leaders, he said that the UAE government has always supported Pakistan in its times of need and it still continues to help flood victims.

"The UAE and Pakistan have a long-standing relationship. The late Sheikh Zayed established this relationship, which still exists today," he said.

Consul General Al-Rumiti also shed light on his association with Pakistan, saying, "I have been working in Pakistan for 20 years now." He said he worked in earthquake-ravaged areas in 2005. The UAE government conducted a flood relief operation in 2010 in Pakistan, he highlighted.

The UAE consul general emphasized the need for increased relief efforts for flood victims, saying the UAE government is working toward aiding the flood victims. He, however, said that flood-affected people need more aid as they have nothing to eat.

According to the consul general, flood victims receive insufficient and very scarce aid, even though the devastation they have faced is quite severe. He stressed that the business community should assist flood victims because the government cannot handle the disasters alone.

The UAE government has set up medical camps in different flood-hit areas, he told the business community of the metropolis. He also urged them to come forward to help out flood victims.

The businessmen who want to invest in the UAE must do so as they will be supported, he added. 

