Saturday Oct 01 2022
Why does King Charles portrait face to the left, opposite to Queen Elizabeth's?

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

The portrait of King Charles III that will feature on British coins has been unveiled by the Royal Mint, the official maker of UK coins.

In line with tradition, the King's portrait will face to the left, the opposite direction to his mother's.

Commenting on the coin, Sky News journalist Alastair Bruce shared an interesting story about the portrait

He said, "The King looks left, Elizabeth II right. George V & VI looked left.Tradition is direction of head changes each reign."

He added, "But Edward VIII insisted on breaking this.Edward VIII felt his left looking profile was more flattering, interrupting tradition."

"Didn't work out well for him though.." quipped a Twitter user refferring to the former King's abdication just months after taking the throne.

