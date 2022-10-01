 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Man escapes after setting wife, mother and sister-in-law ablaze

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

A representational image of a burning match stick. — Unsplash
A representational image of a burning match stick. — Unsplash 

  • Man kills wife, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law by burning them. 
  • Suspect throws kerosene oil on three women due to domestic dispute.
  • Case filed against criminal who fled the scene.

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A man set his wife, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law on fire by throwing petrol at them, police reported on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 30 (Friday). The man threw kerosene oil on three women due to a domestic dispute. 

The suspect's mother-in-law and sister-in-law died after the incident took place. However, his wife succumbed to the burns today in a local hospital.

A case has been filed against the criminal who fled the scene after setting the three women on fire. Police are currently looking for him and have arrested his two brothers.

More From Pakistan:

CAA revises rules for domestic, international travel

CAA revises rules for domestic, international travel
Murtaza Wahab says still administrator Karachi

Murtaza Wahab says still administrator Karachi
Pakistan's Supreme Court goes pink to raise breast cancer awareness

Pakistan's Supreme Court goes pink to raise breast cancer awareness
Pakistani peacekeeper martyred in Congo: ISPR

Pakistani peacekeeper martyred in Congo: ISPR
Imran Khan's arrest warrant issued over controversial remarks against female judge

Imran Khan's arrest warrant issued over controversial remarks against female judge
Azam Khan says he gave missing cypher to Imran Khan, reveals Ishaq Dar

Azam Khan says he gave missing cypher to Imran Khan, reveals Ishaq Dar
Shahnawaz's mother wants him punished for Sarah Inam's murder

Shahnawaz's mother wants him punished for Sarah Inam's murder
Islamabad Court summons Shahbaz Gill on October 6 in sedition case

Islamabad Court summons Shahbaz Gill on October 6 in sedition case
Still no unconditional apology in Imran Khan's third response to IHC

Still no unconditional apology in Imran Khan's third response to IHC
PTI moves Supreme Court seeking probe into PM House audio leak

PTI moves Supreme Court seeking probe into PM House audio leak
Jauhar Saleem becomes acting foreign secretary

Jauhar Saleem becomes acting foreign secretary
Two terrorists killed in Taiser Town encounter with police

Two terrorists killed in Taiser Town encounter with police

Latest

view all