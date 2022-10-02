At least 27 killed in India road accident: media reports

At least 27 killed in India road accident. Twiter

NEW DELHI: As many as 27 people were killed when a tractor pulling a trolley full of pilgrims returning from a Hindu shrine in India flipped over and fell into a pond on Saturday, according to Indian media.

The accident in the city of Kanpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh left another 22 people injured, The Times of India reported.

Other news media gave slightly lower death tolls.

The tractor-trolley was bringing Hindu pilgrims back from the Chandrika Devi temple, reports said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences in a tweet.

"Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap took place in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones and prayers with the injured," Modi said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this kind of vehicle -- a tractor pulling a large cart -- should be used only to transport farm goods and freight, not people, The Hindu said.

"The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching," he said.