 
world
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
AFP

At least 27 killed in India road accident: media reports

By
AFP

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

At least 27 killed in India road accident. Twiter
At least 27 killed in India road accident. Twiter

NEW DELHI: As many as 27 people were killed when a tractor pulling a trolley full of pilgrims returning from a Hindu shrine in India flipped over and fell into a pond on Saturday, according to Indian media.

The accident in the city of Kanpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh left another 22 people injured, The Times of India reported.

Other news media gave slightly lower death tolls.

The tractor-trolley was bringing Hindu pilgrims back from the Chandrika Devi temple, reports said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences in a tweet.

"Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap took place in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones and prayers with the injured," Modi said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this kind of vehicle -- a tractor pulling a large cart -- should be used only to transport farm goods and freight, not people, The Hindu said.

"The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching," he said.

More From World:

Russia abandons Ukrainian bastion, Putin ally suggests nuclear response

Russia abandons Ukrainian bastion, Putin ally suggests nuclear response
Protesters rally across Iran in third week of unrest over Amini's death

Protesters rally across Iran in third week of unrest over Amini's death
Woman compared to Lord Farquad asks trolls to 'pop off'

Woman compared to Lord Farquad asks trolls to 'pop off'
US VP Harris, actress Priyanka Chopra discuss mansplaining, abortion rights

US VP Harris, actress Priyanka Chopra discuss mansplaining, abortion rights
Twitter withholds Pakistan govt's account in India

Twitter withholds Pakistan govt's account in India
Iran leaders in 'disarray' struggle to close ranks over protests, experts say

Iran leaders in 'disarray' struggle to close ranks over protests, experts say
Are female surgeons better than their male counterparts?

Are female surgeons better than their male counterparts?
Nord Stream gas 'sabotage': who's being blamed and why?

Nord Stream gas 'sabotage': who's being blamed and why?
Palestinian boy dies of 'fear' during chase by Israeli forces

Palestinian boy dies of 'fear' during chase by Israeli forces
Musk's advice to younger self: 'Stop and smell the roses'

Musk's advice to younger self: 'Stop and smell the roses'
Iran arrests Europeans accused of role in unrest

Iran arrests Europeans accused of role in unrest
World Bank to give Ukraine $530m in additional aid

World Bank to give Ukraine $530m in additional aid

Latest

view all