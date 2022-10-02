King Charles, Liz Truss tensions likely to rise after COP27 objection

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has allegedly ‘disappointed’ King Charles after she advised the new monarch to abandon plans to attend a Cop27 climate change conference.



According to a report by the Daily Star, tensions are expected to rise between the new Prime Minister and King Charles.

Prince William and Harry’s father would allegedly be disappointed to miss the conference as he had been "all lined up to go" and intended to deliver a speech at the November 6-18 gathering.

The AFP reported, King Charles will not travel to next month´s COP27 climate summit in Egypt after Liz Truss "objected" to the avid environmentalist attending.

The report further claims, the episode was "likely to fuel tensions" between Charles and Truss.

King Charles is a committed environmentalist with a long history of campaigning for better conservation, organic farming and tackling climate change.