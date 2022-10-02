Zac Efron reacts to Marvel’s casting call rumours for his look-alike

Zac Efron has a coy response for the on-going rumour about Marvel looking for a ‘Zac Efron-type star’ at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On a recent episode of the show, the Baywatch star was asked about the casting rumours. To this, the actor quipped, “Really? They could just call me.”

During the interview, Fallon also addressed another rumour about Efron being considered for the role of Wolverine. To this, the High School Musical alum said, “I think Hugh’s still doing that pretty well, I got to give it to him,” Zac replied, before acknowledging he had a chance to discuss it with Hugh Jackman while they worked together on The Greatest Showman. “I guess I had my foot in the door on that one, I should go talk to him.”

Recently, Jackman confirmed that he will once again be playing Wolverine in the upcoming third Deadpool movie, marking his first appearance in the MCU after playing the character for 20 years on and off in 20th Century Fox's proprietary branch of the X-Men universe.

Back in September 2019, Geeks WorldWide reported that Marvel was “searching for a Jewish ‘Zac Efron-type’ who is preferably of Israeli descent” to play the comic book character Moon Knight. The outlet also said Zac was Marvel’s top choice for Ikaris in The Eternals. Moon Knight went to Oscar Isaac and Ikaris to Game of Thrones’ star Richard Madden.

Efron is starring in the recently-released The Greatest Beer Run Ever, in which he plays John 'Chickie' Donohue, a New York-dwelling merchant seaman who decides to deliver cans of beer to people he knows serving in the Vietnam War.



