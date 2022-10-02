 
entertainment
Here's Meghan King's first reaction after seeing results of her nose Job

Here’s Meghan King's first reaction after seeing results of her nose Job 

Meghan King has admitted that she wasn’t initially happy with the results of her nose job.

One month after experiencing a nose job, on Sept. 30, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 38, shared a throwback video on her Instagram Stories of her undergoing a post-op exam, giving fans a glimpse into her surgical experience.

In the clip, filmed seven days after her rhinoplasty, Meghan gets a bandage taken off her nose—what she called the "big reveal"—and sees her new face for the first time.

In a follow-up video, Meghan, 38, admitted she was initially "stunned" by what she saw, saying she thought her nose looked wider than it was before the procedure. "I wasn't prepared for how much swelling there would be," she said. "I had a vasovagal reaction. I puked. I was completely horrified."

However, later that day, the swelling went down and Meghan said she was "blown away by the difference after just a few hours."

"What they don't tell you is that it can take a year for the swelling to go down," she explained, adding that her nose will get "even smaller and narrower" over the next 11 months.

Meghan's plastic surgery confession comes just days after she was spotted getting cozy with Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson before the 2022 iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas.

