Salman Khan shares his point of view on two-hero films

Salman Khan shared his views about working in a two-hero film during the Hindi trailer launch of his upcoming film GodFather. Salman said that working with another hero was never an issue for him throughout his career, as reported by PinkVilla.

Salman shared that he has worked with almost everyone in the industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan and never faced any such issue. He further added that it depends on the script when choosing the film and not the co-star.

Salman told PinkVilla, "I have worked with Sanju, Sunny, Aamir, Jacky, Saif, Shah Rukh, Akki. I have worked with everyone, I never had this issue of two hero films all my career.”

He further added, "It all depends on film and script. If you don’t like the script, don’t do it. If you don’t like the actor, start liking him.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will soon be making his debut in the Telugu film industry with a cameo in Telugu film GodFather. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer and stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. GodFather has its theatrical release on October 5.