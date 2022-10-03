Palace updates on Japan emperor Naruhito health

 
Monday Oct 03 2022
Monday Oct 03, 2022

Tokyo: Japan´s Emperor Naruhito, 62, will have an MRI scan of his prostate after doctors detected "somewhat concerning indications" in health exams, the palace said on Monday.

The one-day medical procedure is expected to take place in early November, a spokeswoman at the Imperial Household Agency said.

The agency declined to elaborate further, but local media said the royal´s blood test results had prompted medics to schedule further checks.

Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako travelled to London last month to attend Queen Elizabeth II´s funeral.

The emperor ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019 after the abdication of his father Akihito, who is now 88.

In December 2002, the palace announced that Akihito, then 69, had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He had a successful operation to treat the condition in January 2003. (AFP)

