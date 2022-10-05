Meghan Markle, Harry warned they ‘can’t have’ both royal and California life

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned that they can’t have both a Hollywood life in California and a royal life, and must make their choice after the reunion ball is in their court following King Charles’ olive branch, as per a royal expert.

Talking to OK! Magazine recently about the possibility of a reconciliation between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family, royal expert Duncan Larcombe shared that the chances seem to be slim as Harry and Meghan continue to eye a Hollywood career instead.

“When William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales, one of their first jobs was to reach out to Meghan and Harry, and Charles explicitly affirmed their relationship in his speech, no matter what has been said and done,” Larcombe pointed out.

He then added: “Now Meghan and Harry have returned to California knowing that the ball is in their court. The fact remains that the life they built in America is incompatible with Harry attaining any meaningful role in the royal family.”

Larcombe went on to say: “Do they want to forgive and forget, creating unity with the royal family? Or do they want a wholly separated life in California? They cannot have both.”

He concluded: “Charles, Camilla, William and Kate are entering a new era of the institution. It’s up to Harry and Meghan whether they want all or nothing.”