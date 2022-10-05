In pictures: The weirdest house in the world

A UK artist's childhood dream finally came true after he doodle his entire house

A UK artist's childhood dream finally came true after he doodled his entire house.

Sam Cox, known as Mr Doodle, told the BBC that he spent nearly three years creating the masterpiece he now lives in.

Mr Doodle drawing on the roof. — Instagram/@mrdoodle

Every part of his house — from the bedroom to the kitchen— is full of doodles. He is not alone in his one-of-a-kind artwork. His wife Alena, who is also an artist, fully supports Cox and fills colours in his doodles.

Cox said that he has used over 900 litres of white paint and more than 400 bottles of black spray paint for the project. At least, 2,296 pen nibs were utilised to complete the drawings.

Mr and Mrs Doodle in the living room. — Instagram/@mrdoodle

"The whole house is real, everything is doodled, and the doodles were all hand doodled for the animation. It's not CGI," he said on social media.



Cox is truly skilled at what he does. His hand moves smoothly while he draws.

Mr Doodle is in his element. — Instagram/@mrdoodle

He told the BBC that he started with the bedroom calling his house a "paradise".

Mr Doodle sitting on his house stairs. — Instagram/@mrdoodle

Cox became popular in 2020 when his videos started getting viral on social media. Reportedly, he has also been crowned as the world's fifth-most successful artist aged under 40 at auction.

The exterior of Mr Doodle's house.

Mr and Mrs Doodle's bedroom.

He has 2.7 million Instagram followers.



Abstract Doodlism’ at Design Society Shenzhen.

Reacting to the photos and videos of the house, social media users congratulated the man and expressed a lot of love and support for him and Mrs Doodle in the comment section.