 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Sarah’s murderer should be made an example, says brother

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Canadian national Sarah Inam was murdered by her husband Shahnawaz Amir, in Islamabad.
Canadian national Sarah Inam was murdered by her husband Shahnawaz Amir, in Islamabad. 

  • Inam-ur-Rehman, Sarah’s father, says family satisfied with proceedings of case.
  • “Her loss plunged us into grief. She was so talented,” Farrukh said while talking to the media.
  • He said Shahnawaz’s mother "called us after Sarah’s murder" and was all praise for her.

ISLAMABAD: Farrukh Inam, the brother of Sarah Inam, the Pakistani-Canadian woman, who was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Islamabad, demanded that the suspect be made an example for his brutality.

“Her loss plunged us into grief. She was so talented,” Farrukh said while talking to the media.

Inam-ur-Rehman, Sarah’s father, said they were satisfied with the proceedings of the case that was actually being pursued by them only.

Sharing some fond memories of his daughter, Rehman said Sarah was the youngest of his four children.

“We emigrated to Canada in the year 2000. Sarah has been working in Abu Dhabi. We learned about her marriage in the last week of July,” Rehman said adding,” When asked, Sarah said she is 38 and can take her own decisions.

However, knowing that her husband Shahnawaz was Ayaz Amir’s son gave them some heart.

He said Shahnawaz’s mother called them after Sarah’s murder. He appreciated the suspect's mother for her bravery.

Sarah, who was an economist, was murdered with dumbbells, according to police, by her husband at a suburban Islamabad home last week. She got married to Shahnawaz on July 18 in his hometown of Chakwal. The parents of the couple were not present at the event. Shahnawaz is currently under arrest and being investigated by police.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan directs party to gather thousands in lead up to 'Azadi March'

Imran Khan directs party to gather thousands in lead up to 'Azadi March'
Defence minister says army chief's appointment from among five names

Defence minister says army chief's appointment from among five names
Pakistani cuisine contributes towards Beijing's diverse food culture

Pakistani cuisine contributes towards Beijing's diverse food culture
Eid Milad un Nabi: Sindh announces 12th Rabi ul Awal as public holiday

Eid Milad un Nabi: Sindh announces 12th Rabi ul Awal as public holiday
Sophia Mirza wants ex-husband banned from appearing on TV

Sophia Mirza wants ex-husband banned from appearing on TV
Imran Khan could have objected to NAB amendments in NA: SC judge

Imran Khan could have objected to NAB amendments in NA: SC judge
Former DG FIA was 'locked in PM House’s washroom on Imran Khan’s order'

Former DG FIA was 'locked in PM House’s washroom on Imran Khan’s order'
PTI MNAs approach IHC over acceptance of resignations

PTI MNAs approach IHC over acceptance of resignations
Armed forces to steer clear of politics, says Gen Bajwa while confirming retirement plans

Armed forces to steer clear of politics, says Gen Bajwa while confirming retirement plans
'Know your Karachi': City's digital map will be available soon on KMC website

'Know your Karachi': City's digital map will be available soon on KMC website
Will only talk with establishment, says PTI after Imran’s meeting with key figure

Will only talk with establishment, says PTI after Imran’s meeting with key figure
Maryam Nawaz departs for London, says can’t wait to meet father

Maryam Nawaz departs for London, says can’t wait to meet father

Latest

view all