Sarah’s murderer should be made an example, says brother

"Her loss plunged us into grief. She was so talented," Farrukh said while talking to the media.



Inam-ur-Rehman, Sarah’s father, said they were satisfied with the proceedings of the case that was actually being pursued by them only.

Sharing some fond memories of his daughter, Rehman said Sarah was the youngest of his four children.

“We emigrated to Canada in the year 2000. Sarah has been working in Abu Dhabi. We learned about her marriage in the last week of July,” Rehman said adding,” When asked, Sarah said she is 38 and can take her own decisions.

However, knowing that her husband Shahnawaz was Ayaz Amir’s son gave them some heart.

He said Shahnawaz’s mother called them after Sarah’s murder. He appreciated the suspect's mother for her bravery.

Sarah, who was an economist, was murdered with dumbbells, according to police, by her husband at a suburban Islamabad home last week. She got married to Shahnawaz on July 18 in his hometown of Chakwal. The parents of the couple were not present at the event. Shahnawaz is currently under arrest and being investigated by police.