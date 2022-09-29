 
pakistan
Thursday Sep 29 2022
By
Ahmed Subhan

Parents of Sarah Inam decide to represent themselves in daughter’s murder case

By
Ahmed Subhan

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Suspect Shahnawaz Amir and his wife Sarah. — Twitter/ File
Suspect Shahnawaz Amir and his wife Sarah. — Twitter/ File

  • Sarah’s postmortem report confirmed physical torture, says police.
  • Cause of her death will be revealed once forensic report is received, police.
  • Sarah was laid to rest in local graveyard in Islamabad. 

Important development emerged in the murder case of Sarah Inam as her parents decided to represent themselves in court during the trial while police have been informed about the latest development in this regard, Geo News reported, citing sources.

Sarah Inam daughter-in-law of well know journalist Ayaz Amir, was allegedly killed by his son, Shahnawaz at home after a row over a "family issue" on September 23.

He was detained by the police from a farmhouse in Islamabad's Chak Shahzad area for being a suspect in his wife's murder and later confessed to killing her, saying he "thought" his spouse was having an affair. The couple was married for just three months.

Soon after the murder of her daughter, Sarah’s parents reached Pakistan to perform the final rituals. After her parent’s arrival, she was laid to rest in a local graveyard in Islamabad today.

According to the police, investigation team has found the mobile phone of the victim, while police have also received her postmortem report.

“Sarah’s postmortem report confirmed physical torture, however, cause of her death will be revealed once the forensic report is received,” said police.

Who was Sarah Inam?

Sarah Inam, 37, was a Canadian national and a successful economist who worked with Deloitte and USAID at different points of her career. She was married to Shahnawaz for just three months before being murdered.

She had a masters degree from the University of Waterloo and was currently employed in the government sector in the United Arab Emirates, as per friends and family.

Sarah is survived by her father, mother and two elder brothers.

The case

After the incident on September 23, Shahnawaz was detained by the police from a farmhouse in Islamabad's Chak Shahzad area for being a suspect in his wife's murder and later confessed to killing her, saying he "thought" his spouse was having an affair. The couple was married for just three months.

Next day, a trial court approved the arrest warrants of Ayaz Amir and his former wife Sameena Shah, as the two were nominated as suspects by Sarah's family. Amir was arrested while his former wife later acquired pre-arrest bail.

In the police report registered following the murder, an additional clause of Section 109 (punishment for abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code was added at the request of Sarah's uncles — Colonel (retd) Ikram and Zia-ur-Rahim — who have blamed Ayaz Amir and his former wife for their niece's murder.

The petitioners maintained that Sameena was living at the farmhouse where Sarah was murdered.

However, during a hearing on September 27, an Islamabad court discharged Ayaz Amir from the case citing "no evidence" against him in Sarah's murder. 

More From Pakistan:

Bakhtawar gives updates on Zardari's health condition

Bakhtawar gives updates on Zardari's health condition
US envoy calls on Punjab CM, agree to boost partnership in various sectors

US envoy calls on Punjab CM, agree to boost partnership in various sectors

NSC approves formation of high-level committee to investigate audio leaks

NSC approves formation of high-level committee to investigate audio leaks
Imran’s audio proves his crimes against country: Maryam

Imran’s audio proves his crimes against country: Maryam
Security tightens in several parts of Karachi

Security tightens in several parts of Karachi
After FM Bilawal, IT Minister Aminul Haque asks Meta to open office in Pakistan

After FM Bilawal, IT Minister Aminul Haque asks Meta to open office in Pakistan
Hareem Shah's husband donates casino-won money to flood victims

Hareem Shah's husband donates casino-won money to flood victims
One killed, two injured in attack on Chinese dentist's clinic in Karachi

One killed, two injured in attack on Chinese dentist's clinic in Karachi
FM Bilawal warns of consequences to Taliban isolation

FM Bilawal warns of consequences to Taliban isolation
Gen Bajwa says resurgence of terrorism not to be tolerated

Gen Bajwa says resurgence of terrorism not to be tolerated
Govt to conduct forensic audit of PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan's leaked audios: Rana Sanaullah

Govt to conduct forensic audit of PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan's leaked audios: Rana Sanaullah
Well done, I say cypher should be leaked too now: Imran Khan on alleged audio

Well done, I say cypher should be leaked too now: Imran Khan on alleged audio

Latest

view all