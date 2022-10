Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the coalition government has no involvement in the audio leaks, saying that for the last few days, audio tapes of PTI and coalition government are surfacing but the government has not been involved in any of them.

Addressing an important presser at the Prime Minister's House, PM Shehbaz said: "If I was involved in the audio leaks of PTI leaders, why would I release mine?"

More to follow...