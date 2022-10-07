Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had ‘unhappy’ first year of marriage: royals snubbed the couple

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry had an ‘unhappy’ first year of marriage, and they were allegedly snubbed by royals when they asked for help.



This was claimed by royal expert and author Valentine Low during his appearance on the latest episode of Good Morning Britain show.

The author said: “But there were signs early on in the first sort of year or so of their marriage there were signs of how unhappy Harry and Megan were and no one really did anything about that.

“No one picked it up, no one flagged it, no big conversations with the courtiers in the institution.

“I don’t think it would have made any difference in the sense that they still would have left because of what Harry and Meghan wanted and what the Royal Family and the Queen felt they wanted to give.”

