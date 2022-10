Illustration of the Nobel Peace Prize winners shared by the Nobel Prize Committee. — Twitter

OSLO: The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to human rights champions Ales Bialiatski of Belarus, Russia's Memorial group and Ukraine's Centre for Civil Liberties.



"They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy", the head of the Norwegian Nobel committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, told reporters.