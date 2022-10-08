 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Reuters

Explainer: How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

By
Reuters

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the automobile awards Das Goldene Lenkrad (The golden steering wheel) given by a German newspaper in Berlin, Germany, November 12, 2019. — Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the automobile awards "Das Goldene Lenkrad" (The golden steering wheel) given by a German newspaper in Berlin, Germany, November 12, 2019. — Reuters 

Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28.

Now comes the big question: how will he pay for it?

Musk said earlier this week he would buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, the price that was agreed in April, but included a condition that the closing of the deal be contingent on debt financing for the transaction coming through.

Tesla shares fell more than 6% on Friday, heading for their worst weekly drop since March 2020, as investors worry Musk may dump more shares after Tesla announces its quarterly earnings on October 19.

What is his financing plan?

Musk has pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covers the $44 billion price tag and closing costs. Banks, including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp, committed to providing $13 billion of debt financing to support the deal.

Experts say banks' commitments to the deal are firm and tight, limiting their ability to walk away from the contract despite the prospect that they may face major losses.

Twitter on Thursday cited one of the banks as saying that Musk had not communicated to them that he intends to close the transaction. Musk said that banks were "working cooperatively to fund the close" on or around October 28.

Musk's $33.5 billion equity commitment would include his 9.6% Twitter stake, which is worth $4 billion, and the $7.1 billion he secured from equity investors, including Oracle Corp co-founder Larry Ellison and Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

That leaves Musk needing to secure an additional $22.4 billion of funds to cover the equity financing portion of the deal.

More From Sci-Tech:

Google looks to raise its smartphone game with latest Pixel 7

Google looks to raise its smartphone game with latest Pixel 7
Meta warns of password stealing phone apps

Meta warns of password stealing phone apps
TikTok removes 15 million-plus videos from Pakistan in second quarter of 2022

TikTok removes 15 million-plus videos from Pakistan in second quarter of 2022
WhatsApp will not allow you to take screenshots anymore

WhatsApp will not allow you to take screenshots anymore
A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong, a star eats its mate

A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong, a star eats its mate
Twitter lawsuit halted so Elon Musk can close deal by Oct 28

Twitter lawsuit halted so Elon Musk can close deal by Oct 28
Space Station shares magical photos of a floating bubble

Space Station shares magical photos of a floating bubble
What is an 'everything app' and why does Elon Musk want to make one?

What is an 'everything app' and why does Elon Musk want to make one?

Potential breakthrough: These wax worms could fight plastic pollution

Potential breakthrough: These wax worms could fight plastic pollution

Musk, Twitter could reach deal to end court battle, close buyout soon

Musk, Twitter could reach deal to end court battle, close buyout soon
WATCH: 'Flippy 2' robot makes French fries faster, better than humans

WATCH: 'Flippy 2' robot makes French fries faster, better than humans
Nobel prize goes to pioneers of molecule-building 'click chemistry'

Nobel prize goes to pioneers of molecule-building 'click chemistry'