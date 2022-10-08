 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Elon Musk walking on the same path with similar future agenda?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Meghan Markle, Elon Musk walking on the same path with similar future agenda?

Billionaire Elon Musk and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle are seemingly walking on the same path with similar future agenda by indulging in politics.

The world’s richest person, days after floating a possible deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing.

"My recommendation . . . would be to figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, probably won't make everyone happy," Musk told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday, according to Reuters.

Musk made the remarks when asked by the newspaper about China, where his Tesla electric car company operates a large factory in Shanghai.

"And it's possible, and I think probably, in fact, that they could have an arrangement that's more lenient than Hong Kong," Musk, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Earlier, Musk proposed that Ukraine permanently cede Crimea to Russia, that new referendums be held under U.N. auspices to determine the fate of Russian-controlled territory, and that Ukraine agree to neutrality.

Meanwhile, mother of Archie and Lilibet, Meghan Markle who moved to US with husband Prince Harry in 2020, waded into US politics by speaking against the Roe v Wade abortion ruling.

More From Entertainment:

Thai king visits nursery massacre survivors

Thai king visits nursery massacre survivors
Alec Baldwin drops heartwarming comment as Hilaria posts full family photo

Alec Baldwin drops heartwarming comment as Hilaria posts full family photo

Chris Hemsworth gears up for ultimate challenge in ‘Limitless’ trailer

Chris Hemsworth gears up for ultimate challenge in ‘Limitless’ trailer
Kylie Jenner to launch a Batman-themed cosmetic collection

Kylie Jenner to launch a Batman-themed cosmetic collection
Kelly Clarkson reveals she shares valuable advice with her children amid her divorce

Kelly Clarkson reveals she shares valuable advice with her children amid her divorce
Florence Pugh encounters conflict and constraint in ‘The Wonder’

Florence Pugh encounters conflict and constraint in ‘The Wonder’
Liverpool to host Eurovision song contest 2023

Liverpool to host Eurovision song contest 2023
Emily Ratajkowski gives her two cents about Me Too movement amid hanging out with Brad Pitt

Emily Ratajkowski gives her two cents about Me Too movement amid hanging out with Brad Pitt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to ‘get out’ of California: ‘Go have privacy!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to ‘get out’ of California: ‘Go have privacy!’
Trevor Noah validates fans’ dark lighting objection on ‘House of the Dragon’

Trevor Noah validates fans’ dark lighting objection on ‘House of the Dragon’

After Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield a cosmetic doctor from This Morning lands in hot water

After Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield a cosmetic doctor from This Morning lands in hot water
Staffers ‘utterly sick’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Staffers ‘utterly sick’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle