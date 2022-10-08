Meghan Markle, Elon Musk walking on the same path with similar future agenda?

Billionaire Elon Musk and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle are seemingly walking on the same path with similar future agenda by indulging in politics.



The world’s richest person, days after floating a possible deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing.

"My recommendation . . . would be to figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, probably won't make everyone happy," Musk told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday, according to Reuters.

Musk made the remarks when asked by the newspaper about China, where his Tesla electric car company operates a large factory in Shanghai.

"And it's possible, and I think probably, in fact, that they could have an arrangement that's more lenient than Hong Kong," Musk, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Earlier, Musk proposed that Ukraine permanently cede Crimea to Russia, that new referendums be held under U.N. auspices to determine the fate of Russian-controlled territory, and that Ukraine agree to neutrality.

Meanwhile, mother of Archie and Lilibet, Meghan Markle who moved to US with husband Prince Harry in 2020, waded into US politics by speaking against the Roe v Wade abortion ruling.