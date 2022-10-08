 
world
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Amid Ukraine war, Putin gets tractor as birthday gift

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

(representational) Red and Black Bulldozer in Grass Field. — Pexel
(representational) Red and Black Bulldozer in Grass Field. — Pexel

As Russian President Vladimir Putin turns 70 amid the chaos of his invasion of Ukraine, he received an odd gift: a tractor.

Putin's Belarusian ally, Alexander Lukashenko gifted him the vehicle. Lukashenko confirmed the news himself after visiting his friend who has been leading Russia for two decades, one way or another.

Putin hosted a meeting with leaders of ex-Soviet states to discuss the situation in the regions he annexed but was presented with gifts and praises for protecting Russia's national interests, reported the BBC.

Lukashenko has been in power for longer than Putin despite his administration being under Western sanctions too. 

The big-wheeled present was not the only odd gift Putin received. The president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon honoured the notorious leader with mountains of melons and watermelons.

"I'll be honest, if someone gave me a tractor and 2 pyramids of melons for my birthday I'd be chuffed to bits," a Twitter user with the handle "gladamir" commented.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill applauded Putin for "strengthening Russia's sovereignty". Chechnya's leader called the man "the number one patriot in the world".

On the other hand, Putin received the title of being a war criminal yet again by his enemies.

More From World:

Australia's New South Wales braces for more floods with 64 warnings

Australia's New South Wales braces for more floods with 64 warnings
Scientists reach tallest tree ever found in Amazon

Scientists reach tallest tree ever found in Amazon
Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine plan

Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine plan
France advises its people visiting Iran to leave

France advises its people visiting Iran to leave
At least 12 dead, over 30 injured in bus fire in India's Nashik city

At least 12 dead, over 30 injured in bus fire in India's Nashik city
Haiti to seek foreign military assistance amid humanitarian crisis: official

Haiti to seek foreign military assistance amid humanitarian crisis: official
North Korea says missile tests self-defence against US military threats

North Korea says missile tests self-defence against US military threats
Fire erupts at only bridge that connects Crimea and Russia

Fire erupts at only bridge that connects Crimea and Russia
Iranian state coroner says Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body

Iranian state coroner says Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body
Canada’s NDP leader supports Khalistan Referendum

Canada’s NDP leader supports Khalistan Referendum
US issues revised policy on drone attacks

US issues revised policy on drone attacks
Deal reached for civil aviation to try for net-zero emissions by 2050

Deal reached for civil aviation to try for net-zero emissions by 2050