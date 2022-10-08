Kelly Clarkson reveals she shares valuable advice with her children amid her divorce

Kelly Clarkson opened up on giving her two children valuable advice amid her divorce with ex-husband Brandson Blackstock.



“I tell my kids this all the time. You’re each other’s buddies,” she told guest Mila Kunis during the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

While reflecting on her setup post split with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, the former Voice coach mentioned that the children “go to their dad’s and mine house” therefore, it’s important for them to be each other’s strength.

“Anytime you travel, you've always got each other,” said the 40-year-old to her children.

Clarkson also shared when children are not on good terms with each other, she tries to intervene to end the fight.

“So I always try and make them like buddies when they fight. I'm like 'No, no no. This is your wing man,’” mentioned the Grammy winner

The songstress explained, “I am like no, you're supposed to stick up for each other. Don't tattle tell all the time on me.”

“I am like, 'don't tell me.' You can have your things,” she added.

Meanwhile, the American Idol winner told Variety last month that she’s channelled all her emotions in creating new music following her divorce.

“There’s everything on the album. It’s almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn’t evolve how you want,” she noted.