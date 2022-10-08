 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Oct 08 2022
Web Desk

WATCH: Elon Musk posts exciting video of Falcon 9 Rocket

Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

An earlier launch shows Starlink satellites being delivered to orbit.— SpaceX
While billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX has been launching many Falcon 9 rocket missions, a recent video which shows the launch from the eyes of a Starlink satellite has excited many.

The SpaceX chief shared an incredible clip of a Falcon 9, which is SpaceX's workhorse rocket, second-stage deorbit burn. 

The video is not in high resolution but it is fascinating to see the launch on camera from space and not the surface of the earth.

At first, it is hard to notice what's happening in the video but if the viewer looks at the top right of the clip, a small white dot is the rocket Musk is talking about.

The tiny white object shoots like flash into space.

There are two stages to the rocket's launch. In the first, the rocket takes off from Earth and then comes back to mother earth for reuse.

"The second stage handles the delivery of the payload to orbit," explained Amanda Kooser from CNET. In this stage, the mighty vehicle is to burn up in orbit and dispose of itself.

Some social media users have expressed their concerns about space pollution. A recent study showed humans have already polluted Mars with over 7,000kg of trash.

"It's beautiful but concerns about #debris everything is connected whether outside or inside planet," a user wrote.

