 
world
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: 'Sponge cake' leaves internet disgusted

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

A cake that looks like a used Scotch Brite sponge.— Screengrab via Instagram
A cake that looks like a used Scotch Brite sponge.— Screengrab via Instagram

In a bizarre video, a cake that looked like a used kitchen sponge with leftover dish soap on it has disgusted social media users.

Hyper-realistic cakes have been taking the internet by storm for a while now even starting the "everything is cake" trend, but this time, things have gotten out of hand.

Indonesia-based food and travel enthusiast Andre Sarwono shared the video on Instagram which showed the cake served on a plate. "Edible washing sponge," he wrote in the caption.

He added that the cake was "delicious".

The dessert had a yellow base and a green top just like the sponge used in many homes to clean utensils and sometimes even tiles.

While the food blogger was "amazed with the modern cake that tasted good" and "looked cool" at the same time, the internet was not impressed.

Social media users expressed their disgust.

"Immediately no," said one user.

"I wouldn't eat this cake," said another.

"Real definition of sponge cake," a user said jokingly.

"I wouldn't eat it, but I admire the art of the person who made it," a fourth added.

Since being shared, the video has received over 61,000 likes and even more views.

More From World:

Many shocked as male students hurl obscene abuses at women in Spain

Many shocked as male students hurl obscene abuses at women in Spain
Amid Ukraine war, Putin gets tractor as birthday gift

Amid Ukraine war, Putin gets tractor as birthday gift
Australia's New South Wales braces for more floods with 64 warnings

Australia's New South Wales braces for more floods with 64 warnings
Scientists reach tallest tree ever found in Amazon

Scientists reach tallest tree ever found in Amazon
Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine plan

Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine plan
France advises its people visiting Iran to leave

France advises its people visiting Iran to leave
At least 12 dead, over 30 injured in bus fire in India's Nashik city

At least 12 dead, over 30 injured in bus fire in India's Nashik city
Haiti to seek foreign military assistance amid humanitarian crisis: official

Haiti to seek foreign military assistance amid humanitarian crisis: official
North Korea says missile tests self-defence against US military threats

North Korea says missile tests self-defence against US military threats
Fire erupts at only bridge that connects Crimea and Russia

Fire erupts at only bridge that connects Crimea and Russia
Iranian state coroner says Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body

Iranian state coroner says Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body
Canada’s NDP leader supports Khalistan Referendum

Canada’s NDP leader supports Khalistan Referendum