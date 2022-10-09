 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to work if they want 'lights on' at lavish mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are warned of consequences if they produce bad content.

Royal expert, Daniela Elser, believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex future is bleak if they do not meet the expectations of their financiers.

In her column, she wrote: "The pressure on the Sussexes to deliver must be immense; no less than their future ability to keep the lights on and the fridge stocked with organic hummus depends on it. Being incredibly famous is no guarantee that entertainment giants will keep ponying up those cheques that are stuffed with more zeros than a sold-out MAGA rally."

Meghan and Harry left the royal family in 2020. The couple moved to the US after stepping down as senior royals.

