In pictures: AI shows what dead stars would look like if they were alive

A photographer has used artificial intelligence to bring back celebrities from the dead.

With AI, Istanbul-based Alper Yesiltas, who is also a lawyer, reimagines what celebrities who have passed away would look like today if they were still alive.

The highly-realistic images have shocked the internet.

He said that he wanted to see people he missed which included some celebrities. He is calling the project "As If Nothing Happened to Them".



If they were still alive, Princess Diana. — Alper Yesiltas/@alperyesiltas

If they were still alive, Heath Ledger. — Alper Yesiltas/@alperyesiltas

If they were still alive, 2Pac. — Alper Yesiltas/@alperyesiltas

If they were still alive, John Lennon. — Alper Yesiltas/@alperyesiltas

If they were still alive, Freddie Mercury. — Alper Yesiltas/@alperyesiltas

If they were still alive, Michael Jackson without vitiligo. — Alper Yesiltas/@alperyesiltas

If they were still alive, Bruce Lee. — Alper Yesiltas/@alperyesiltas

If they were still alive, Elvis Presley. — Alper Yesiltas/@alperyesiltas

In an interview with My Modern Net, Yesiltas said that "anything imaginable can be shown real".

