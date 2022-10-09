In pictures: AI shows what dead stars would look like if they were alive

Print Story
A photographer has used artificial intelligence to bring back celebrities from the dead.
With AI, Istanbul-based Alper Yesiltas, who is also a lawyer, reimagines what celebrities who have passed away would look like today if they were still alive.
The highly-realistic images have shocked the internet.
He said that he wanted to see people he missed which included some celebrities. He is calling the project "As If Nothing Happened to Them".
In an interview with My Modern Net, Yesiltas said that "anything imaginable can be shown real".