Monday Oct 10 2022
Ben Affleck shares sweet fatherly moment with Jennifer Lopez kid Emme

Monday Oct 10, 2022

File Footage

Ben Affleck was captured having a fatherly moment with Jennifer Lopez's kid Emme as the newly blended family returned to Los Angeles.

The Batman vs Superman actor was spotted bonding with the 14-year-old as he gave them a hug after exiting their private jet.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Affleck could be seen making his way down the steps while Emme followed him closely behind.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The actor kept his look casual for the flight as he donned a white shirt paired with black pants while coming back to LA after attending the memorial service of JR Ridinger with JLo and her kids, Emme and Max, in Miami.

The 50-year-old wore white and gray Nike sneakers and carried a backpack over his right shoulder as he stopped midway to embrace Emme while they smiled.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Lopez opted for light pink sweatpants for her trip along with a matching, long-sleeved cropped top, and white sneakers.

The Hollywood diva tied her honey blonde tresses in tight ponytail and completed her look with large hooped earrings, a silver bracelet and some rings.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


