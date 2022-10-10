 
pakistan
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Zafarwal: Unknown men dig up grave of 60-year-old woman, desecrate body

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

  • Woman was buried on Friday, October 7, police say.
  • They say evidence has been collected from crime scene.
  • Police say an investigation into matter is underway. 

ZAFARWAL: A 60-year-old woman's grave was dug up and her body was desecrated in the Zafarwal tehsil of the Narowal District in Punjab, the police told Geo News Monday.

According to the police, the gruesome incident was carried out by unknown persons, and an investigation into the matter is currently in progress. 

The woman was buried in the graveyard on Friday, October 7, the police said, adding that evidence has been collected from the crime scene and a search for the suspects is underway. 

This is not an isolated incident as similar cases have taken place in the country before too. Last year, some men in Maulvi Ashraf Chandio village of the Thatta district in Sindh dug up a girl's grave and raped the corpse. 

Similarly, in November 2019, unidentified men exhumed the grave of a woman in Karachi's Landhi Town area and raped the dead body, according to the deceased's family, who said they did not wish to file any cases.

Thumbnail image: Geo.tv illustration

