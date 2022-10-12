 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Reuters

Twitter reviews policies around permanent user bans: report

By
Reuters

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

In this file photo taken on October 26, 2020, the logo of US social network Twitter displayed on the screen of a smartphone and a tablet in Toulouse, southern France. Twitter on December 2, 2021. — AFP/File
In this file photo taken on October 26, 2020, the logo of US social network Twitter displayed on the screen of a smartphone and a tablet in Toulouse, southern France. Twitter on December 2, 2021. — AFP/File

Twitter Inc is reviewing its policies around permanently banning users, possibly bringing its content moderation in line with Elon Musk's vision for the social media platform, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Twitter has been exploring if there are other content moderation tools that could replace a ban, its harshest penalty for violating rules, the newspaper said, citing multiple people familiar with the situation.

Back in May, shortly after inking a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, Musk had pledged changes to the social media platform's content moderation practices.

Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, had also said he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump.

However, the FT report said any policy change would be unlikely to pave the way for Trump's return to the platform since Twitter is not considering reversing bans issued for breaching its policy against inciting violence.

Employees are looking at areas where they feel Twitter may have banned users for lesser offences, such as sharing misleading information, the report added.

Twitter restricted Kanye West's account over the weekend, saying it removed posts by the rapper that online users condemned as anti-Semitic.

Twitter and representatives for Donald Trump did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. 

More From Sci-Tech:

WATCH: Futuristic flying car completes 90-minute test in Dubai

WATCH: Futuristic flying car completes 90-minute test in Dubai

Elon Musk 'doesn't know much' about Taiwan, says premier

Elon Musk 'doesn't know much' about Taiwan, says premier
On New Zealand farm, scientists reduce cow burps to save the world

On New Zealand farm, scientists reduce cow burps to save the world
China tech shares sink as US hobble's industry with new export rules

China tech shares sink as US hobble's industry with new export rules
In pictures: AI shows what dead stars would look like if they were alive

In pictures: AI shows what dead stars would look like if they were alive
WATCH: Elon Musk posts exciting video of Falcon 9 Rocket

WATCH: Elon Musk posts exciting video of Falcon 9 Rocket

Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic
US tightens chip export controls to China

US tightens chip export controls to China
Google looks to raise its smartphone game with latest Pixel 7

Google looks to raise its smartphone game with latest Pixel 7
Explainer: How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

Explainer: How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?
Meta warns of password stealing phone apps

Meta warns of password stealing phone apps
TikTok removes 15 million-plus videos from Pakistan in second quarter of 2022

TikTok removes 15 million-plus videos from Pakistan in second quarter of 2022